NFL Draft Profile: Tre Swilling, Cornerback, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

#3

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 196

DOB: 3/26/99

Eligible: 2022

New Orleans, LA

Brother Martin High School

Tre Swilling

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing good size and above average length, Swilling operates in a defense that incorporates many spot drop concepts. Using his size, he takes on blocks physically. Ball carriers will not run him over. Swilling flashes instincts when blowing up screens on the perimeter.

Cons:

Leinweber: Below average long speed and average hip fluidity limit his movement skills. Swilling lacks explosiveness and is unable to mirror and stick with receivers at the top of routes. His timing playing the hands is late causing him to lose at the catch point. In run defense, Swilling is inconsistent setting the edge, allowing rushers to get to the corner. He overpursues when blitzing off the backside. Swilling processes slowly in the redzone and has poor field vision to locate routes and receivers. A lack of understanding of offensive and defensive intent prevents him from passing off routes and causes him to consistently play with poor spacing in deep and underneath zones.

Summary:

Leinweber: Outside cornerback with good size who operates in a spot-drop centric coverage unit. Swilling is physical in the run game, using his size to his advantage. He possesses below-average movement and poor awareness. Swilling projects as a camp body who may be coveted at a lower level than the NFL at the safety position due to his size.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Cornerback with good size and physicality. Swilling possesses below average movement skills and poor awareness.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.1