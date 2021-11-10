Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

    Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

    Publish date:

    NFL Draft Profile: Tre Swilling, Cornerback, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    NFL draft profile scouting report for Georgia Tech cornerback, Tre Swilling
    Author:
    i (1)
    i

    #3
    Pos: CB
    Ht: 6000
    Wt: 196
    DOB: 3/26/99
    Eligible: 2022
    New Orleans, LA
    Brother Martin High School

    Tre Swilling
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Pros:

    Leinweber: Possessing good size and above average length, Swilling operates in a defense that incorporates many spot drop concepts. Using his size, he takes on blocks physically. Ball carriers will not run him over. Swilling flashes instincts when blowing up screens on the perimeter.

    Cons:

    Leinweber: Below average long speed and average hip fluidity limit his movement skills. Swilling lacks explosiveness and is unable to mirror and stick with receivers at the top of routes. His timing playing the hands is late causing him to lose at the catch point. In run defense, Swilling is inconsistent setting the edge, allowing rushers to get to the corner. He overpursues when blitzing off the backside. Swilling processes slowly in the redzone and has poor field vision to locate routes and receivers. A lack of understanding of offensive and defensive intent prevents him from passing off routes and causes him to consistently play with poor spacing in deep and underneath zones.

    Summary:

    Leinweber: Outside cornerback with good size who operates in a spot-drop centric coverage unit. Swilling is physical in the run game, using his size to his advantage. He possesses below-average movement and poor awareness. Swilling projects as a camp body who may be coveted at a lower level than the NFL at the safety position due to his size. 

    Read More

    One-Liners

    Leinweber: Cornerback with good size and physicality. Swilling possesses below average movement skills and poor awareness.

    Grades

    Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

    Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.1

    #3
    Pos: CB
    Ht: 6000
    Wt: 196
    DOB: 3/26/99
    Eligible: 2022
    New Orleans, LA
    Brother Martin High School

    Tre Swilling
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Pros:

    Leinweber: Possessing good size and above average length, Swilling operates in a defense that incorporates many spot drop concepts. Using his size, he takes on blocks physically. Ball carriers will not run him over. Swilling flashes instincts when blowing up screens on the perimeter.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

    USATSI_17065480
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Draft Profile: Zach Charbonnet, Running Back, UCLA Bruins

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_15108949
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Draft Profile: Tre Swilling, Cornerback, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16138133
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Draft Profile: Josh Thompson, Cornerback, Texas Longhorns

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17050293
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Draft Profile: Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    Christian Harris
    Mocks

    NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Three

    1 hour ago
    unnamed
    NFL Draft

    How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/9/21

    19 hours ago
    Myjai Sanders
    Mocks

    NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Two

    21 hours ago
    george karlaftis
    Mocks

    NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise

    21 hours ago
    garrett williams
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams will be Top 5 in NFL

    21 hours ago