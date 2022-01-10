NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Peevy, Defensive Tackle, Texas A&M Aggies

#92

Pos: DT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 315

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Bellaire, TX

Bellaire High School

Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Aggies

One-Liner:

Big run defender, who lacks athleticism, pass rush ability, and consistently to make an NFL roster.

Pros:

On film, Peevy displays really solid play strength. At 6060 315 pounds, Peevy is one of the bigger defensive linemen in college football. He eats up a lot of space in the middle, allowing the 3-tech to have a one on one situation. As a run defender, Peevy uses his play strength and the ability to stack and shed to make plays near the line of scrimmage. In general, Peevy does a very good job of taking advantage when blockers mess up. Peevy’s motor is always running hot, and he looks to make plays downfield.

Cons:

The athleticism just isn’t there with Peevy. He is extremely slow and has no get off. NFL guards will have no trouble with him as a pass rusher. There is a stiffness to Peevy as well. He can get low to win the leverage battle and has to rely on his size to not lose reps. He won’t be able to rely on that at the next level. As a run defender, Peevy struggles to move laterally to get to ball carriers.

Summary:

There is very little upside with Peevy. He is big and that helps him as a run stuffer at the collegiate level, but he didn’t even excel in that regard. Peevy offers no pass rush ability and is a bad athlete. He should be brought into a camp because of his size, but he lacks the traits to be anything more than that.

Background:

Jayden Peevy is from Bellaire, Texas. He played high school football at Bellaire and was coached by Herb Kuntz. Because of his high level play in high school, Peevy was an U.S. Army All-American. Peevy was a four-star recruit by 247sports, and he chose Texas A&M over Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Baylor. As a freshman, Peevy played in all 12 games, recording 17 tackles and one sack. His sophomore season was similar, as Peevy played in all 13 games with nine tackles and one sack again. As a junior in 2019, Peevy made three starts, recording 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Peevy started all ten games in the Covid shortened 2020 campaign, and he had 34 tackles and one sack. Rather than declaring for the 2020 draft, Peevy elected to return to Texas A&M. He started all eleven games he appeared in, recording 43 tackles and two sacks. For his efforts, Peevy received and accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.4/5.5

