NFL Draft Profile: Chauncey Manac, Defensive End, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

#17

Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 247

DOB: 11/23/97

Eligible: 2022

Homerville, GA

Clinch County High School

Chauncey Manac

Lousiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Pros:

Coyle: Solid size at 6-foot-3 247 pounds, paired with good length. Manac uses a unique ability to sidestep would-be blockers and fill gaps against the run. He has the lateral ability to make blockers miss. He’s able to set the edge and extend against blocks. When faced with pulling blockers, Manac stays low and works his way to the ball carrier. Making tackles against the run and working through junk on the edge is easy for Manac. Gets off the ball well, and is able to rush up field with speed.

Cons:

Coyle: A bit of an older prospect as a sixth-year JUCO transfer. Only an average athlete won't light up the combine. Stiffer when changing directions, isn't able to sink and turn the corner while maintaining his speed. Reactionary pass rusher, looks to avoid contact and move to open area. Rushes with a high pad level. Needs to be more active in working his hands against OTs. Average pass rush moves, hasn't developed a consistent move.

Summary:

Coyle: Chauncey Manac has put together a solid four years as a starter at Louisiana and has earned himself a senior bowl invite. Has a good ability to play against the run consistently and work against blocks. Projects well as a run defender in the league, but his ceiling is capped as a pass rusher. As an older prospect, Manac looks to be a day three pick that could provide depth at the next level.

Background:

From Homerville, Georgia and graduated from Clinch County. In 2016, Manac enrolled at Georgia as a three-star recruit. Out of high school, he had interest from Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, etc. After deciding to transfer in 2017, Manac attended Garden City CC for one season. Afterwards he transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette, choosing them over Cincinnati, Florida, and Ole Miss. Became a four-year starter as a Rajun Cajun and tallied over 100 tackles and 19 tackles for loss in four seasons.

One-Liners

Coyle: Experienced run defender that lacks a high ceiling to produce consistently in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.5 / 7.1