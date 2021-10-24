    • October 24, 2021
    The Chiefs Defense is Historically Bad

    The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled on defense this year. What has happened and how can they improve?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Where do we even begin with this Chiefs defense? They are without a doubt the primary culprit of the Chiefs 3-3 record to begin the season, and the unit isn’t just the worst in the NFL, it’s currently one of the worst of all time. One example is their startling 3.3 points allowed per drive, the last offense to average 3.3 per drive was the 2007 New England Patriots; one of the most prolific offenses ever. The question is: can the Chiefs offense overcome their defense and is there any chance they’ll improve? 

