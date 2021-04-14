Andre Cisco - Free Safety Syracuse Orange Scouting Report

ANDRE CISCO | Syracuse | DS | #7 | Jr | 5116 | 203 | Valley Stream, NY | IMG Academy | 03.23.00

Overview:

A true ball-hawk and one of the most impressive physical specimens in college football over the last few seasons, Cisco is a versatile safety who has been employed everywhere from single high, box, mid-hole, slot and robber. Blessed with long arms, outstanding straight-line speed and phenomenal anticipatory skills, Cisco recorded an absurd 13 interceptions in only 24 games with the Orange. He has smooth hips and excellent feet to change directions quickly, but he clearly has the ball skills to make opposing quarterbacks pay the price for trying him. Cisco is a workout warrior who appears as if he lives in the weight room and he’s also an explosive hitter. At last check-in during the summer of 2019, he was benching 315 pounds, squatting 480 pounds and power-cleaned 285 pounds. Prior to the 2020 season, head coach Dino Babers stated that he would like to see Cisco improve his tackling. Specifically, he needs to do a better job of being in position to make tackles. He tends to overrun plays and take bad angles at times. He was banged up for most of 2019, missing three games due to an undisclosed lower body injury. Serving a new role in 2020, Cisco was off to a hot start before his season was cut short with an ACL injury. Even with some injury uncertainty, playmakers like Cisco don’t come around every year. With his combination of elite athleticism, ball skills and versatility, the New York native has the talent to become the first Orangeman selected in the first round since Justin Pugh (2013).

Background:

Born in Queens, New York. Son of Myriam and Chris Cisco; parents are divorced and has two sisters. Safety for head coach Kevin Wright for two seasons at IMG Academy. Played cornerback for three years in high school before switching to safety as a senior. Previously attended St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island. Was enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. Known to be very self-driven, motivated, mature player. Suffered season-ending ACL injury (2020).

