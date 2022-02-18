NFL Draft Profile: Corey Sutton, Wide Receiver, Appalachian State

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6017

Wt: 206

Hand: 0858

Arm: 3068

Wing: 7538

DOB: 10/30/97

Eligible: 2022

Charlotte, NC

Mallard Creek High School

Corey Sutton

Appalachian State Mountaineers

One-Liners

Wideout with good size and above-average long speed. Sutton lacks short-area movement skills.

Pros:

Outside wide receiver with good size and above-average speed to get on top of cornerbacks. A long strider, his step frequency is low. Sutton plays with active hands to beat the punch of press coverage defenders and get hands out of his frame and hip pocket downfield. Strong hands allow him to pluck the ball away from his frame.

Cons:

Lacking short-area explosiveness, Sutton is unable to threaten defenders underneath. His ankle flexion is poor and he is not explosive out of breaks, preventing him from gaining separation. Through speed cuts, Sutton fails to carry momentum. Struggling to track the ball in the air and over his shoulder, he suffers from drops downfield. Sutton is unable to box out smaller defenders consistently. After the catch, he lacks strength to break tackles. Sutton is a below-average blocker.

Summary:

Wideout with good size and above-average speed who lacks short-area movement skills. Sutton has strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He struggles to separate and is a below-average blocker. Sutton projects as a camp body who has to find a role on special teams to make a roster. His size and long speed should allow him to stick at the bottom of a practice squad at worst.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.7

