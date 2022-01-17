NFL Draft Profile: Decobie Durant, Cornerback, South Carolina State Bulldogs
#14
Pos: CB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 175
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Lamar, SC
Lamar High School
Decobie Durant South Carolina State
Bulldogs
One-Liner:
Durant is a very undersized corner who plays with aggression, quickness and fluidity.
Pros:
Durant plays extremely quick and with fluidity at all times. He can sit back and break on the ball in an instant to make a play. He prefers to play with outside leverage so he can keep everything to the inside of the field because he trusts his footwork and hips to be able to flip when needed. Because he mirrors the receiver so closely, Durant can affect plays at the catch point and disrupt the process of the catch for the receiver. Tracks the ball extremely well when it’s in the air and can haul in interceptions like an offensive player. He can also jam at the line of scrimmage in press coverage and stay in the hip pocket down the field. He plays with such an aggressive style of play and is not afraid to be physical. For his defense, he has played all over the secondary, mainly playing as an outside corner with flexing inside to slot corner as well. Contributed on special teams.
Cons:
Durant’s frame is severely undersized in terms of height, weight and length. He lacks the functional strength to affect the game as a run defender. Although he is quick, he doesn’t have great long speed because his strides are so short. He can get looked off by quarterbacks with ease. Needs to stay more disciplined in coverage to play his matchup and not get baited by what the opposing quarterback wants him to see. His size will ultimately be his demise to most, if not all, teams looking to draft him.
Summary:
Decobie Durant is an undersized cornerback from South Carolina State who plays with extreme quickness and fluidity. His quick-twitch fibers and footwork will make evaluators love the skillset that he brings to the table, combined with his aggressiveness and physicality. Ultimately though, his severe lack of size could potentially wipe him off boards completely. He will have to fight for a roster spot and be a main staple of the special teams core.
Background:
Grades:
Current Player Value/Potential Player Value
6.6/7.5
Floor/Ceiling: Special Teams / Primary Backup
Scheme Fit: Slot Corner
Read More
Grade: 6th Round
Injury History: N/A
Character Notes: N/A
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl (COMING SOON)
- NFLPA Bowl (COMING SOON)
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)
Scouting Reports
2022 NFL Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Rankings
Devy Rankings
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Pro Football Free Agent Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
#14
Pos: CB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 175
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Lamar, SC
Lamar High School
Decobie Durant South Carolina State
Bulldogs
One-Liner:
Durant is a very undersized corner who plays with aggression, quickness and fluidity. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In