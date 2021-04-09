Dorian Etheridge - Inside Linebacker Louisville Cardinals Scouting Report

DORIAN ETHERIDGE | Louisville | IB | #17 | Sr | 6016 | 230 | Charleston, WV | Capital HS | 11.21.98

Overview:

A four-year starter and team captain, Etheridge was a staple of excellence for the Cardinals. Praised for his smarts and intelligence by the coaching staff, Etheridge possesses the raw traits and consistency that could make him an appealing developmental prospect at the next level. His high football IQ puts him in position to make plays and his reliable tackling gets the job done for him. He is a solid box defender who fills lanes and forces offenses to account for him in the run game. Where Etheridge falls short of expectations is with his below-average physical traits. Etheridge simply doesn’t have the speed to run sideline-to-sideline and be a three-down linebacker in today’s NFL. He can’t be relied on to keep up with tight ends and running backs and thus can’t be trusted to play a prominent role at the next level. Etheridge will have to stand out on special teams early in his career to latch onto a roster spot in hopes that he can eventually find a role as a two-down linebacker.

Background:

Raised in Charleston, West Virginia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Exercise Science major. Started all 13 games as a freshman. Started 10 games while missing two games due to injury as a sophomore. Started 12 of 13 games played as a junior. Started all 11 games as a senior.

