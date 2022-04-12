Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Forrest Rhyne, Linebacker, Villanova Wildcats

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Villanova ILB Forrest Rhyne
Villanova ILB Forrest Rhyne f
Villanova

#43
Pos: ILB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 235
40: 4.75
DOB: 5/29/1999
Hometown: Waynesboro, PA
High School: Waynesboro Area

Forrest Rhyne
Villanova Wildcats

One Liner:

Rhyne was a smaller school contributor that does his best work scraping and making plays in the backfield from both an inside linebacker and edge positioning.

Pros:

Stout build that can still add size with a broad frame. Rhyne’s instincts are impressive, allowing him to scrape down the line and burst into ball-carriers. Shuffles gap to gap and triggers, staying clean and making the tackle. Scheme versatility where he worked in a four point stance to go along with his primarily inside alignment. Was also deployed as a spy where he could roam and strike, often leading to sacks and TFL’s. Has a strong swipe and shed move to create separation and tackle in space.

Cons:

Lateral movement is not great and there is a lack of downhill burst and speed. Primialry used as an extra blitzer or edge rusher in sub packages due to lack of coverage ability, where lower body stiffness can be exposed. Sometimes hesitates, leading him to miss valuable plays behind the line of scrimmage. Can bite on eye candy including motion and option plays.

Summary:

Rhyne has the instincts and technique required to play inside linebacker at a sufficient level. He has some defeinceies in both size and fluidity that make his game very niche and specific to a few schemes. He will need to focus on adding size and flexibility to become a long term professional.

Background:

Forrest Rhyne was born 5/29/99 in Waynesboro, Pa. where he played at Waynesboro Area Highschool. He was a Two-time all-state and three-time all-conference performer as a scholastic player. After a solid 4 seasons, Rhyne was a candidate to be an All-American and was noted as one of the better FCS linebackers. He finished the season with multiple accolades including: Buck Buchanan Award - Finalist. CAA Football Defensive Player of the Year. CAA Football First Team Defense. Enrolled in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“Intelligent player who can play "MIKE" linebacker despite his lack of size because of his instincts and ability to find the ball in traffic.”

NFLDraftBuzz.Com

