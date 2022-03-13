NFL Draft Profile: Jacub Panasiuk, Defensive End, Michigan State Spartans

#96

Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 260

Hand: 938

Arm: 3228

Wing: 7558

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 6/14/1999

Hometown: Roselle, IL

High School: Lake Park West

Jacub Panasiuk

Michigan State Spartans

One Liner

He has a tenacity that is overwhelming and can break down opposing offensive linemen. His motor is always burning red hot.

Pros

Jacub Panasiuk is a high-energy player and leaves it all on the field. He has a tenacity that is overwhelming and can break down opposing offensive linemen. His motor is always burning red hot. He has aggressive hands at the point of attack, showing an ability to fight through blocks. This aids him in shifting opposing linemen to fill rushing gaps at the line of scrimmage. Panasiuk has a powerful upper body which he uses in his second and third pass-rush moves consistently to win with extra effort.

Cons

What Panasiuk provides in effort, he lacks in athleticism. He will never win purely off of athletic traits which unfortunately caps his ceiling. His flexibility is incredibly limited and lacks any sufficient bend coming off the edge to get around offensive tackles into the backfield. He lacks good length to keep linemen off of his chest, and though he has solid functional strength to shed, he plays too upright. This negates any semblance of leverage and is easily moved off his spot. Panasiuk has poor lateral agility and is forced into missed tackles by elusive ball carriers. To add to this, his tackling technique is not the greatest either. He has poor hand placement and misses far too many tackles.

Summary

Panasiuk is a great guy to have on your team because you love his effort. He has a great opportunity to make a mark on special teams and has the chance to be a rotational player at best in the NFL. He has coachable traits, though unfortunately, his lack of athleticism caps any ceiling he possesses. Panasiuk’s best-case scenario is to add mass to his frame and play interior as a three or five-technique. Either way, he is a part-time and special teams player at best at the next level.

Background

Panasiuk was a three-star recruit coming out of Lake Park High School, rated one of the top 10 interior defensive linemen from Illinois in his recruiting class per 247 Sports. He had offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Miami (OH), Minnesota, and Penn State, though decided to choose the Spartans of Michigan State. He was a PrepStar All-Midwest Region Team selection and tree year varsity starter. As a true freshman, Panasiuk appeared in all 13 contests logging 15 tackles, three for a loss, adding one sack. As a sophomore he was implanted into the starting lineup, starting 11 of a possible 12 games. He was named to the PFF Big Ten team of the week after his performance against Northwestern during the third week of the season. Panasiuk upped his game as a junior, tying for second on the teams in sacks. He earned the Michigan State Outstanding Underclass Lineman Award. For his senior season, the team only played seven games, and he participated in six missing a contest against Penn State with injury. He made his presence felt in the run game averaging five tackles per game. During his graduate season, a fifth-year senior, Panasiuk actually broke out. He set career highs in tackles (37), tackles for a loss (11), sacks (7), passes defended (3), and fumble recoveries (2), leading the team in both sacks and tackles for a loss. His 73 pressures per PFF ranked 5th in the nation and tied for 4th in QB hurries with 41. This performance landed him second-team All-Big Ten honors. Panasiuk set a school record, playing in 57 games for the Spartans, starting 43 of them. He leaves Michigan State ranking 11th in school history with 16 sacks, 13th in tackles for a loss with 32, and 5th in forced fumbles with 5.

Draft Grade:

6th Round

Quote

“Excels to a near-elite level as a head-up run defender in one- or two-gap responsibilities.” Benjamin Solak - The Draft Network