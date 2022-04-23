Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jason Poe, Interior Offensive Lineman, Mercer Bears

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Mercer OG Jason Poe
Mercer OG Jason Poe
Mercer logo

#51
Pos: OG
Ht: 6007
Wt: 300
Hand: 958
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7828
DOB: 7/27/1998
Hometown: Fitzgerald, GA
High School: Fitzgerald

Jason Poe
Mercer Bears

One Liners

Athletic guard with a skinny lower half and below average strength. Potential full back convert. 

Pros

Great athlete who is quick on his feet and very capable in space. Poe is quick out of his stance and to his landmarks, making him a great puller. His athleticism allows him to win leverage on reach blocks and seal opponents. In pass protection, Poe plays with a wide base and utilizes quick lateral agility to mirror rushers. Due to his athleticism and ability in space, some teams may see him as a fullback at the next level.

Cons

Possessing a skinny lower half, Poe fails to drive and displace opponents. His aggressiveness causes him to be too far forward with his upper half, making him susceptible to getting pulled. He has a tendency of lunging in space. Poe is unable to torque and finish even smaller defenders. His initial blow is below average and heavy handed defenders stand him up and extend in the run game. Poe is often too eager to land his punch in pass protection, opening up either shoulder. He frequently loses the hand fighting battle and lacks lower body power to stall power rushes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary

Athletic guard with below average size and functional strength. Poe is great in space, where he can use his athleticism to beat defenders to landmarks and seal them. He lacks power to displace defenders in the run game and gets bull rushed in pass protection. Poe projects as a developmental guard in a wide zone scheme that frequently uses him in space. If he is unable to add significant muscle in his lower half, he will have to drop weight and transition to full back.

Grade

6th Round

Iowa SS Dane Belton
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa Hawkeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible1 minute ago
California OLB Cameron Goode
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Goode, Linebacker, California Golden Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible1 minute ago
sam webb missouri western
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sam Webb, Cornerback, Missouri Western Griffons

By The NFL Draft Bible1 minute ago
NFL DRAFT BIBLE VIP LOUNGE
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: All Access College Football Prospect Scouting Reports

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
2022 NFL DRAFT BIBLE VIRTUAL GUIDE -
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Digital Draft GuideDraft SharePreviewPublish

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
Member Exclusive
eric johnson missouri state
NFL Draft

Eric Johnson: From Combine Snub to NFL Stud?

By Lorenz Leinweber14 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
NFL Draft

Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Safeties

By Zack Patraw18 hours ago
jimmy-garoppolo-49ers
Latest News

Interview with Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Shoulder Rehab and More

By Zack PatrawApr 21, 2022