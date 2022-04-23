NFL Draft Profile: Jason Poe, Interior Offensive Lineman, Mercer Bears

#51

Pos: OG

Ht: 6007

Wt: 300

Hand: 958

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7828

DOB: 7/27/1998

Hometown: Fitzgerald, GA

High School: Fitzgerald

Jason Poe

Mercer Bears

One Liners

Athletic guard with a skinny lower half and below average strength. Potential full back convert.

Pros

Great athlete who is quick on his feet and very capable in space. Poe is quick out of his stance and to his landmarks, making him a great puller. His athleticism allows him to win leverage on reach blocks and seal opponents. In pass protection, Poe plays with a wide base and utilizes quick lateral agility to mirror rushers. Due to his athleticism and ability in space, some teams may see him as a fullback at the next level.

Cons

Possessing a skinny lower half, Poe fails to drive and displace opponents. His aggressiveness causes him to be too far forward with his upper half, making him susceptible to getting pulled. He has a tendency of lunging in space. Poe is unable to torque and finish even smaller defenders. His initial blow is below average and heavy handed defenders stand him up and extend in the run game. Poe is often too eager to land his punch in pass protection, opening up either shoulder. He frequently loses the hand fighting battle and lacks lower body power to stall power rushes.

Summary

Athletic guard with below average size and functional strength. Poe is great in space, where he can use his athleticism to beat defenders to landmarks and seal them. He lacks power to displace defenders in the run game and gets bull rushed in pass protection. Poe projects as a developmental guard in a wide zone scheme that frequently uses him in space. If he is unable to add significant muscle in his lower half, he will have to drop weight and transition to full back.

Grade

6th Round