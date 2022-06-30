NFL Draft Profile: Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

#4

Pos: WR

Ht: 6016

Wt: 205

DOB: 12/19/2000

Hometown: Catawissa, PA

High School: Southern Columbia

Eligibility: 2023

Julian Fleming Ohio State Buckeyes

One-Liners

For a player who came in as the number one recruit in the country, Fleming hasn’t lived up to expectations and didn’t flash much in limited playing time.

Evaluation:

The first thing that stands out on Fleming's film is his frame. He is really well built and looks the part of an NFL receiver. He displays adequate speed and change of direction. Fleming isn’t a high-level separator but he gets just enough separation to make a play on the football. As a blocker, Fleming uses very good play strength to drive defenders downfield. He isn’t a physical player but his natural tools make up for it as a blocker. Right now, Fleming doesn’t have much of a route tree and is pretty predictable in his movements. Defenders didn’t struggle to stay attached to Fleming. Against more physical and aggressive cornerbacks, Fleming can shy away from contact and become non-existent. Downfield, Fleming struggled to create separation and he doesn’t have high-level play speed. Fleming's hands are decent but he is more of a body catcher and it doesn't look natural for him as of now. Overall, Fleming lacks experience and when he has played, Fleming hasn’t done much. As of now, his upside is based on his recruiting pedigree and size. He is going to have to take a massive leap next season to be a legit NFL prospect based on his tape so far.

Grade:

UDFA Grade for 2023