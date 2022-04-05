NFL Draft Profile: Keyshawn James, Defensive End, Fayetteville State Broncos

#8

Pos: DE

Ht: 6021

Wt: 270

40: 5.04

Hometown: Cayce, SC

High School: Brookland Cayce

Keyshawn James

Fayetteville State Broncos

One-liner:

An absolute disruptor! He can play both inside and outside, but no matter where he lines up chaos is started against an offense.

Pros:

Absolute Disruptor. He has an incredible get-off and seemed to be in the backfield before the offensive line could even react. Fast and violent hands, he really understands that winning the hand fight is key and always fights for better placement. Has a wide array of pass-rushing moves. He is a high-intensity player and is always going full throttle from start to finish. Had a ton of production throughout his career finishing with over 200 tackles, which is unbelievable for a defensive lineman. Master at splitting double teams. He is able to use both speed and power, which is very difficult for offensive lines to prepare for. Never gives up on a play and has the speed and athleticism to chase a ball carrier down the field, even at times when he was behind the line of scrimmage. Plays both run and pass very well, and has fantastic technique when pinching in and closing run lanes. He doesn’t over-pursue and keeps his eye on the ball, then is able to make the tackle.

Cons:

Aggressive from start to finish and sometimes that can be used against him. Tries timing up every snap which worked in college, but NFL teams will be able to make him jump offsides easily. He didn’t play against tough competition, so he was able to dominate most games. This is a great scenario for a player to garner attention, but it will most likely slow his progression some at the next level because he will be going against players that have seen every move he throws at them.

Summary:

This player is a true chaos maker but in the best way possible. He has incredible and can get into the offensive backfield right at the snap. Plays at full throttle from start to finish and that is with switching from inside to outside, he still never takes a play off. Has a plethora of pass rush moves and surprisingly fast, violent hands. One thing going against him though is that he didn’t play the best competition and didn’t have to use multiple moves very often, so we don’t really know how good he is recovering and trying something different in a single play. That being said he is so quick off the line and uses such force with his hands, that a lot of the times one move was enough. He is also very good against the run, he doesn’t over pursue and is great at pinching into the runner and making the tackle. For a pure defensive lineman, he had unbelievable production accumulating 228 tackles over his career. His numbers alone will get him attention, but turn on his film and you will be sold. He brings a ton of energy and ferocity to the defense and that is something every team looks for, especially at his position. He will most likely be late-round, but if he plays the same he did in college he should have no problem sticking in the NFL.

Background:

Born in Cayce South Carolina, he played his high school ball at Brookland Cayce High School. He was named to the CIAA All-Rookie Team as a freshman. Made his first All-CIAA Team as a junior, but saved his best for last. He was named the 2021 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, made the All-CIAA Team, was the Food Lion Runner-Up MVP, and was the NCAA Division II statistical champion for tackles for loss per game.

Grade:

7th Round