NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Davis, Defensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers

#13

Pos: DL

Ht: 6016

Wt: 295

DOB: 11/1/00

Eligible: 2022

Apopka, FL

Wekiva

Tyler Davis

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Displaying a tremendous understanding of leverage, Davis gets under blockers consistently. He has great upper body strength to extend and twist, enforcing his will on opponents. In obvious passing situations, he uses his get off and close quarter quickness to stress centers laterally. Getting under blockers and driving his legs allows him to push the pocket consistently. Davis knows how to use his hands, stacking and shedding at a high rate. He keeps his frame clean after shooting gaps with his rip move.

Cons:

Leinweber: Undersized defender who is dependent on winning the leverage battle, causing him to get driven off the ball when he does not. Davis is unable to stay square on lateral runs. He struggles to process and diagnose plays when the offense moves the line of scrimmage. His hands are not quick and urgent, preventing him from getting quick pass rush wins. Davis has not developed a counter off of his bull rush. Average athleticism puts a ceiling on his game.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact defensive tackle who uses leverage and strength to push the pocket and enforce his will on blockers. Davis is too reliant on winning the leverage battle. He does not win quickly and does not possess counters to finish consistently. Davis projects as a rotational defensive lineman who can start in the future. He will offer a constant presence as a pass rusher, beating one on ones reliably.

Background:

Raised in Apopka, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Pre-business major. Battled with an MCL sprain, suffered in the season opener, for much of the 2020 season. Was the first true freshman to start the opening game at defensive tackle for Clemson since 1974.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Compact defensive tackle who uses leverage and strength to push the pocket. Average athleticism puts a ceiling on his projection.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4/7.9