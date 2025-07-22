Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will productive UDFA shake up cornerback room?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. Joining one of the more competitive positions on Seattle's roster, UDFA cornerback Isas Waxter will try and make a mark during training camp as he guns for a roster spot.
Path to the NFL
Waxter was a relatively unknown athlete out of Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey. He committed to Villanova as part of the 2019 recruiting class, immediately playing in seven games and making two starts as a true freshman. Waxter played in five different seasons but was at Villanova for six after missing the entire 2022 season due to injury.
In 46 games played over his Villanova career (two seasons as full-time starter), Waxter totaled 108 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 19 pass deflections and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back has a prototypical build for a cornerback and has also been projected to be a solid prospect at safety in the NFL.
Waxter went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Seahawks on May 2. He was placed on the non-football injury list on July 15 after rookies reported to training camp, but he passed his physical one day later and was activated.
Outlook
Despite his college production and preferred athleticism and build, Waxter remains a long shot to even stick on the Seahawks' practice squad. Seattle's top four cornerbacks are essentially set in stone with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Shaquill Griffin. Additionally, 2024 fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett is entering his second season and showed promise as a rookie last season.
The Seahawks kept five cornerbacks last season on their initial 53-man roster, and there are currently 10 on the 90-man squad. Waxter is one of just two undrafted free agents, however, so he and Kam Alexander will be competing against more experienced NFL players. It's not impossible, but it also isn't likely. Waxter has the strength and size to be an NFL defensive back, but he may have better luck with a more cornerback-needy franchise. The signing of Griffin this offseason shows Seattle wants to have a definitively top-end cornerback room depth-wise.
What may benefit Waxter is hit energy. Watching his film, you can see the fire Waxter plays with on a down-to-down basis. Head coach Mike Macdonald places a lot of stock in that (as we've seen in his discussions of Witherspoon on numerous occasions) and it could be an attribute that sets him apart.
