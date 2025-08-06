Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Is seventh-round lineman at risk of being cut?
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. Offensive lineman Mason Richman put together an impressive college track record at Iowa, but that might not be enough for him to land on the 53-man roster.
Path to the NFL
A four-star recruit out of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, Richman committed to Iowa as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Richman was primarily a defensive standout during his prep career, but was slated to play tackle for the Hawkeyes with his 6-foot-5 frame.
Richman enjoyed a long, productive career with Iowa. From 2021-24, Richman piled up a whopping 52 starts at left tackle — the most by any Hawkeyes offensive lineman in the 21st century.
He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in each of his final two seasons with the program, helping lead Iowa to a winning record in each of his four seasons as a starter. The Iowa offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to college football's top offensive line unit.
The Seahawks selected Richman No. 234 overall (Round 7, pick 18) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the third and final offensive lineman the team selected to try and bolster their depth up front.
Outlook
The first unofficial depth chart isn't hugely telling of where players are in the pecking order, but in Richman's case, it did provide some intel. Through the first few weeks of camp, we've heard very little about where he is in the greater competition along the offensive line.
On draft day, general manager John Schneider said they planned to initially keep Richman at tackle despite his lack of length. With the first depth chart, however, Richman was only listed at right guard, and he was the fourth name on the list behind Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Jalen Sundell.
A shift inside isn't surprising, as many pundits believed that would be Richman's better NFL fit. But whether he can stick at that position is a different conversation, even though the Seahawks' offensive line is far from the best in the league.
The preseason will be critical for Richman to prove he is NFL-ready, and that begins on Thursday when the Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders. As of now, it looks like Richman is on the roster bubble and trying to fight his way back into the mix.
Previous Seahawks Rookie Roundup profiles
WR Ricky White III | EDGE Jalan Gaines | DL J.R. Singleton | TE Nick Kallerup | CB Isas Waxter | C Federico Maranges | EDGE Seth Coleman | NT Bubba Thomas | RB Jacardia Wright | EDGE Connor O'Toole | WR Montorie Foster Jr. | TE Marshall Lang | LB D'Eryk Jackson | WR Tyrone Broden | OL Amari Kight | RB Damien Martinez | EDGE Jared Ivey
More Seahawks on SI stories
6 takeaways from Seattle Seahawks' first unofficial depth chart
Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp
Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon
Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings