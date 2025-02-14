Former Lakers Champion Signs With Team in China

Former NBA guard Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Fujian Sturgeons (CBA) for the rest of the season, his agent Zac Benalloul of @BenalloulSports told @hoopshype. Cook was a two-time NBA champion and averaged 6.4 points on 40.8% shooting from 3-point range in five seasons. pic.twitter.com/ehb4KX9kp1