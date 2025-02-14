Former Lakers Champion Signs With Team in China
A longtime NBA pro is continuing his career in China.
Sharpshooting guard Quinn Cook, who won titles in 2017-18 with the Golden State Warriors and 2019-20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, has inked a contract with Chinese Basketball Association squad the Fujian Sturgeons, his agent at Benalloul Sports, Zac Benalloul, told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Across five NBA seasons logged with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors, Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6-foot-1 guard out of Duke is averaging 6.4 points on .461/.408/.795 shooting splits, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a night.
Infamously, Cook was inadvertently left behind by a celebratory Lakers squad while the club was ringing in its 2020 title.
During a recent interview with longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Cook spoke about the earth-shattering move his former team made, in separating its aging championship core of future Hall of Famers in LeBron James and Anthony Davis and bringing in five-time All-NBA ex-Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic for Davis.
“No loyalty in this s--- man," Cook said of L.A. team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's decision to flip Davis to Dallas as the centerpiece of a Doncic deal. "AD helped bring LA a championship in Year 1 after a 10-year drought. Luka took the Mavs to the Finals a couple months ago. Both are at the top of their game right now. Wowww s--- don’t make sense.”
When asked for his thoughts on the Doncic move, Cook reflected on how stunning the transaction was when he first discovered reports of a trade were real.
“Shocked just like everybody. I mean, I think this is the most shocking trade I’ve seen in my lifetime. When Shams [Charania of ESPN] tweeted it, everybody thought it was fake," Cook said. "But then he confirmed it, and I was like, ‘Hold up, Shams doesn’t drop fake news.’ Man, I was shocked, shocked, SHOCKED!”
This year, Doncic is averaging 27.0 points on .460/.348/.753 shooting splits, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.5 boards for the Mavericks and Lakers.
“I mean, Luka is top 3 or 5 in the league right now,” Cook said. “It’s crazy that he made it to the Finals last year and is getting traded before the All-Star break. But you get a guy like AD who’s a proven winner, and I think Dallas is in ‘win-now’ mode while LA is thinking long-term with Luka leading the way after LeBron. It’s just shocking because both guys were key in their teams making deep playoff runs. But I get it. Both teams have their reasons.”
