Bronny James Almost Drops Epic Triple-Double in G League Loss to Salt Lake
The South Bay Lakers fell to the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League on Friday but rookie guard Bronny James did put up some strong numbers. James finished close to grabbing a triple-double for his team despite the loss.
The rookie posted 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in the game. James played for 37 minutes in the game and shot 6-of-19 from the floor.
James also had this nice dunk from a perfectly executed plan run on offense.
James shot 4-for-14 from beyond the 3-point line in this game, struggling a little from distance. This has been a massive point of contention for the rookie this season and many have wondered when his jump shot would start to fall more consistently.
However, was another solid all-around game for James as he continues to show what he can do in the G League. The rookie has been shuffling back and forth between the G League and the NBA as he continues his development plan.
His time with the Los Angeles Lakers has mainly been during garbage time when games are already settled. But James is determined to continue performing well in the G League so he can eventually become a full-time player at the NBA level.
The rookie is still a long way from that happening but his performance over the past few months has been hopeful. After a slow start to the season, James has picked things up and started to show what he could really do on the court.
The Lakers view James as more of a long-term project type of player due to where his skillset is currently. But the team does believe that he can become an impactful player at the NBA level down the line.
If he can keep up these types of performances, the rookie could make his way to the NBA more often in no time.
