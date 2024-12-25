Bronny James Reveals Struggles With Mental Illness Following Cardiac Arrest
Current South Bay Lakers guard Bronny James has been in headlines since he arrived in the league. The son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James has faced scrutiny and criticism that would normally make most people want to not be in the limelight.
Despite the constant headlines surrounding Bronny, he has handled his fame and critiques with class. In fact, the young guard also chose to reveal some deeply personal struggles with mental health, which stems from the cardiac arrest he suffered before playing for the USC Trojans.
Bronny revealed to AP that he has been doing his best to balance his work on the court with the mental illness he also deals with.
“I’ve become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that,” James said. “Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course.”
Though Bronny was a bit nonchalant about his mental illness, this was a moment when he chose to be very forthcoming about this information.
The cardiac arrest incident occurred back in July 2023 during a practice at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Bronny collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered that he was suffering from a congenital heart defect.
The defect was treatable and Bronny received treatment. However, it delayed his chance to play a full season with the Trojans. When Bronny finally took the court, he was placed on a minutes restriction per doctors' orders following the cardiac arrest incident.
Bronny would only play one season with the Trojans, securing 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes.
Despite only one season, Bronny announced that he would enter the transfer portal, while also declaring for the NBA Draft. Naturally, the Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of the playoffs, and he would join his father LeBron on the court.
Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play on the court at the same time in NBA history. Bronny debuted with the Lakers this season but has since joined the G League South Bay Lakers.
In seven games with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, and 3.4 assists per game.
Despite his success at the G League level, it sounds as though the younger James is still suffering from the scare that stems from his cardiac arrest. That is understandable considering he collapsed on the court. Hopefully, he can find some solace as he continues his ascent in the game of basketball.
