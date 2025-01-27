G League Guard Makes Case For Celtics to Call Him to NBA
The Boston Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Their usual dominance hasn't quite been on display recently, going 16-11 since their seven-game win streak to close out November.
As things stand, the Celtics are 32-14, which is good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are also coming off a 122-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday thanks to 24 points from Jayson Tatum, and 23 points added from Derrick White.
Many questions loom as if the Celtics need to make a move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, or what they need to do to get back to their consistently winning ways. The roster addition they need may already be wearing a Celtics jersey.
Not Boston, but Maine.
JD Davison is currently tearing it up in the G League for the Maine Celtics—Boston's affiliate—averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
Davison is also the all-time leader for Maine in points and assists during his three G League season.
In an interview with the G League, Davison answered a few questions about this year's mindset as well as his future plans. When asked if he was NBA-ready, Davison kept things simple.
"Yes."
He noted that the NBA pace is much different, adding, "I think I can get up and down the court pretty quick." Davison continued that another aspect of his game that makes him deserving of a roster spot is the ability to "make everyone around me better I think, in my opinion, and just going out there and try to be a dog."
When asked about his on-court dominance in the G League, Davison responded, "I've been locked in since this summer, I've gotten into the gym a lot, been working on my body."
Davison continued his confident approach, saying, “Year 3 is going to be different for me. Everyone’s aiming for their call-up, so I’m trying to be in that mix!”
Davison has enjoyed 25 total games for Boston over the last three years in various games, only averaging about 5.2 minutes. He looks to potentially land a larger role if not for Boston, on another NBA team in 2025.
