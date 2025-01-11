G League Standout Signs with Major NBA West Contender
The mighty Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the best teams in the league with perhaps the NBA's top scouts, has announced a reunion with an intriguing new young prospect.
Per a fresh Thunder press release, Oklahoma City is inking rookie center Branden Carlson to a 10-day contract. On Tuesday, the Thunder had previously waived Carlson rather than guaranteed his full one-year contract for the entirety of 2024-25.
Carlson had appeared sparingly with the Thunder during his first stint with the club, appearing in just seven games for a total of 25 minutes of action. Carlson would have made $990,895 had he stayed with the Thunder throughout the year. But he will net $365,767, having logged 55 days with Oklahoma City so far.
Teams can sign players to up to two 10-day contracts in a given season, after which they'll need to determine whether or not to keep them around for the rest of the year.
A floor-stretching big, the 25-year-old suited up for five seasons with the Utah Utes, but went undrafted in 2024. He inked a two-way deal as an undrafted rookie free agent in July with the Toronto Raptors, but they waived him ahead of the official start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
He joined Toronto's G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, instead. The Thunder picked up in mid-November on the aforementioned one-year, non-guaranteed agreement.
Carlson has impressed during his tenure in the G League so far this year, for both Raptors 905 and the Thunder's NBAGL squad, the Oklahoma City Blue. Across eight contests at that level, the 7-footer is averaging 14.9 points while slashing .490/.367/.500 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.5 steals a night.
He's not just a shooter, however. Carlson has shown plenty of prowess as a defender around the rim.
The Raptors 905 do possess Carlson's G League rights, but so long as he's still with Oklahoma City proper that supersedes his NBAGL obligations.
It's unlikely Carlson will log major minutes for the 30-6 Thunder anytime soon. Oklahoma City recently logged a team-record 15-game winning streak, largely behind the efforts of All-NBA point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star forward Jalen Williams.
