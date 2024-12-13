Lakers G League Team Adds Former NBA Star Guard to Roster
Former six-year NBA point guard Devonte' Graham is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League squad, the South Bay Lakers, reports longtime league insider Marc Stein.
Across his NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the San Antonio Spurs, the 29-year-old averaged 11.1 points on .371/.354/.812 shooting splits, 4.3 assists, 2.3 boards and 0.8 steals in 336 total regular season games (171 starts).
Last year with San Antonio, the Kansas product averaged 5.0 points on .352/.301/.813 shooting splits, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 23 healthy games. Graham also suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers' preseason roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Across two contests, he averaged a meager 1.0 points on 0 percent field goal shooting and 66.7 percent foul line shooting, along with 2.5 assists (against 0.5 turnovers), 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 13.2 minutes per.
The vet's most successful pro season in the league was his second year, 2019-20. In 63 contests (53 starts) for the 23-43 Hornets during a pandemic-abbreviated season, Graham averaged 18.2 points while slashing .382/.373/.820, 7.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 swipes a night.
Graham will bring a sharp, veteran presence to South Bay's backcourt this season, for as long as he's there, at least. Clearly, like former two-time All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas did last year on the Utah Jazz's NBAGL club, the Salt Lake City Stars, Graham is working to rehabilitate his value and land with a new NBA franchise at some point this year.
The biggest stories for the 4-9 South Bay Lakers thus far have been the play of rookie guards Bronny James and Quincy Olivari. Bronny James, selected with the No. 55 overall pick out of USC in the 2024 NBA Draft, has appeared in just four regular season bouts for South Bay, averaging 14.0 points on .404/.158/.667 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.
Olivari, a two-way player who signed with L.A. after going undrafted out of Xavier this summer, is averaging 18.6 points on .386/.407/.821 shooting splits, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals in seven matches for South Bay.
Next up for South Bay is a road tilt against the Valley Suns, NBAGL affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, in Tempe, Arizona's Mullett Arena on Friday night. The bout tips off at 6 p.m. PT, and can be streamed via Tubi.
More Ball Around: Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Signs With Australian Team