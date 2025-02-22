Lakers Send Bronny James Back to G League Ahead of Nuggets Game
Ahead of their pivotal game against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have sent rookie guard Bronny James back down to the G League. Los Angeles has had James shuffle back and forth between the G League and the NBA but they don't feel that they need him against Denver.
The Lakers are likely expecting this game against the Nuggets to be fairly competitive so James likely wouldn't play much. The rookie has only really played NBA minutes during the end of games or when a game is considered to be the garbage time minutes.
James has shown much improvement over the season with the Lakers, mainly coming in the G League with South Bay. The rookie has been given the chance to hone his skills and develop into what the Lakers need on the NBA level.
If James can develop into what the Lakers believe he can be, he can make an impact at the NBA level. James has shown strong instincts on the defensive end of the floor, something that he carried over from his college days at USC.
Many were critical of the Lakers drafting James considering he didn't have a great showing while in college. But the guard showed out during his pre-draft activities and being the son of NBA legend LeBron James didn't hurt his chances.
However, despite all the criticism that has come his way, James has simply kept his head down and just worked on his game. James is nowhere near a finished product but he has been growing nicely as a late project type of player.
The Lakers will be patient with James as he grows more into a player who can play at the NBA level. But the team will need him to keep working and getting better as time goes on as well.
