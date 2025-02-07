Lakers Signing G League Guard to Two-Way Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news a lot in the last couple of weeks. That's what happens when you make a league-altering trade for Luka Doncic, who is a top-three player in the league.
In order to get him, they had to ship Anthony Davis to Dallas. It's a move that you make every time if you're Los Angeles.
Adding Luka is enough to make you an instant contender for the NBA title, but the Lakers also added Mark Williams to their roster. He helps solve their rim-protection problems.
Still, the Lakers think they need more ball-handling and better guard play. That's why they have decided to add a player from the G League to the fold.
Read more: DeMarcus Cousins Believes Star GM Could Replace Pat Riley With Miami Heat
Los Angeles has announced that they have signed Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract. He has previously played with the South Bay Lakers as well.
Goodwin has had previous stints in the NBA. In fact, he's played for three different teams before signing with the Lakers.
Previously, Goodwin had played for the Grizzlies, the Suns, and the Wizards. Obviously, the Lakers are more familiar with him from his work with the South Bay Lakers.
Goodwin has shown the ability to play some solid defense and rebound. While his G League stats aren't eye-popping, he has some promise to him.
Los Angeles doesn't need him to slide into the rotation or anything like that. Singing Goodwin just gives them some much-needed depth in case they get ravaged by injuries.
More Ball Around news: South Bay Lakers Bolster Frontcourt Signing International Big Man
Health is the big question surrounding the rest of the Lakers' season. If they can't stay healthy, they might have to dip back into the G League in order to fill out their roster.
There are still a few guys in the G League who are hoping to get call-ups after the All-Star break. That's when a lot of teams start bringing guys up to see if they have what it takes to play at the highest level.
In Goodwin's NBA career, he has averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. This year in the G League, he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and three assists per game.
More Ball Around on SI news: 76ers Sign Former G League Standout
Nate Robinson Announces He Will Finally Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.