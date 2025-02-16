Mac McClung Hopes Celtics G League Forward Gets NBA Chance Soon
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is in full swing, and the first event has come and gone.
The first event, as usual, featured the NBA's brightest and young stars in the Rising Stars game. This season was a bit different as it featured standout players from the G League.
Players from the G League showed up and showed out as they went so far as to advance to the Rising Stars final after upsetting Team M in the second group-play game.
The games were fun, and while the G Leaguers aren't superstars, the biggest name of all who participated in the games was two-time NBA Slam Dunk winner Mac McClung.
McClung has been a mainstay in the G League and showed his prowess on Friday night.
While all eyes were on McClung on his team, he showed love to his Rising Stars teammate on Friday, Maine Celtics star guard JD Davison.
Prior to the game, McClung called Davison the G League MVP.
The numbers tell the story.
In 20 games this season, Davison is averaging 24.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three in 34.0 minutes of action.
Davison has made a name for himself in the G League scene, and others are starting to take notice.
The 22-year-old has this to say after the praise he received from McClung.
“That’s the work I’ve been putting in, honestly,” Davison said. “You can see it on the court. I’m just trying to do my job every day, night in and night out. I appreciate Mac for that, but I’m just trying to do my job, that’s about it.”
Davison hails from Alabama and attended the University of Alabama for two seasons.
The Celtics selected Davison in the second round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has been a mainstay in the G League, where he made the All-NBA G League Third Team last season and was a part of the NBA G League Next Up Game.
Davison deserved a chance in the league; however, the chances of him sticking around in Boston are quite low.
Boston is loaded with talent, so there is little room for him, if there is any.
Nonetheless, Davison deserves a chance in the league, and only time will tell who gives it to him.
