Multiple NBA Alums Turning Heads in G League This Year
For a lot of basketball players, the G League is a stepping stone for them to get to the NBA. It's a way for them to get to the league and all of the money that players in the NBA sign for. However, young guys aren't the only players who play in the G League.
There are guys who have played in the NBA before who are fighting to return to the league. They are trying to play well enough to earn contracts back to the NBA.
In fact, there are quite a few NBA alums who have played excellent basketball in the G League this year.
T.J. Warren is one of those players.
He is probably most known for his tenure with the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers. He dropped 50 points in the NBA bubble back in the 2019-2020 season.
Warren is scoring with ease at the G League level, scoring 25 points per game. If he is healthy, he deserves a roster spot in the NBA.
Trey Burke is another player who has played well in the G League.
He has had stints in the NBA, playing for the Mavericks, Jazz, Knicks, and 76ers. Burke is averaging almost 21 points per game to go along with 5.3 assists per game. He's trying hard to get back into the NBA.
Nassir Little is another NBA alum looking to get back into the league.
Little has played with both the Trail Blazers and the Suns in his NBA career and is still just 24 years old. He is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game in the G League, which is solid.
Jaylen Nowell has also been playing some impressive basketball. He has played for four different NBA teams, having stints with Detroit, Memphis, Minnesota, and New Orleans.
At just 25 years old, he is hoping to get another contract with a team now that he's averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
All of these players are looking for another opportunity in the NBA. They are hoping to have long, sustained careers in the NBA. Of these players, Warren and Nowell have the best shot to get back into the league with the numbers they are putting up right now.
More G League players will start to get opportunities for NBA deals once the trade deadline gets closer.
