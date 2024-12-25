NBA G League Announces All Winter Showcase Team, Including Former Lottery Pick
The NBA G League All-Winter showcase came to its end on Sunday, and it was one to behold. Many players have put their names on the map as they fight for a spot in the NBA, but none did it better than these five players who made the 2024 G League Winter Showcase.
Here are the five who put on a show in Orlando, highlighted by former NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor.
Okafor was arguably the best of the five, averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game in the two Orlando contests while shooting 67 percent from the field. The former Duke Blue Devil was hot from the start as he put up 21 points in his first game on 8-for-10 shooting from the field while pulling in nine rebounds and handing out four assists. Okafor followed that performance with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists against Texas on Saturday while hitting 10 of his 17 field goal attempts.
Since returning from overseas to begin the G League season earlier this year, Okafor has appeared in 15 games for the Indiana Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.
Next up for the No. 3 overall pick, Okafor will find a 10-day NBA Contract beginning Jan. 5.
The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Okafor with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He entered his rookie season and took the league by storm, averaging 17.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the charity stripe.
The other former NBA star who highlighted the team was forward T.J. Warren, who made a strong impression, averaging 25.1 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in a 64 percent true shooting percentage. The 11-year veteran has been with the Knicks' G League affiliate after not making their final roster in the preseason.
Warren is a former first-round pick by the Phoenix Suns from NC State. In his career, he has played in 385 games and averages 14.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 26.9 minutes of action.
Warren has played for the Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
