Top-Five Performers From G League Rising Stars NBA All-Star Game
The Rising Stars game was on Friday to kick off All-Star weekend festivities. It featured a new format this year, as there were four different teams playing each other.
In what used to be branded as Rookies vs. Sophomores, it was now four teams playing in a tournament. They winners of the first two games would take on each other for the championship.
One team was made completely of G League players, which gave those players a unique opportunity to showcase their skills. All of the players were trying hard to get some recognition.
Read more: Mac McClung History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
These were the top five performers from the G League team during this showcase.
1. Leonard Miller
Miller was the leading scorer in the first game that the G League team played. He had 14 points on 7-9 shooting while also grabbing seven rebounds.
After the G League team advanced to the championship game, he was also the leading scorer in that game. Unfortunately, it was only five points because the team scored just 14 total points.
Still, Miller showed that he can put the ball in the basket. He was the clear winner of all of the G League players.
2. Bryce McGowens
McGowens was the other big scoring winner from the first game for the G League team. In the game against Team M, he had 12 points on 5-9 shooting. He also led the team in steals in that first game.
In the second game against Team C, he made the only shot that he took. The second game was bad for all of the G League players, but it was still nice to see him make it.
3. Mac McClung
McClung was a winner solely because of how much playing time he got. He was one of the starters, furthering his exposure to NBA fans. He was 2-6 for five points in the first game.
McClung was held scoreless in the second game, however. Still, it was nice to see him not be afraid to put up some shots in an event like this.
More Ball Around news: Former Westchester Knicks Guard Signs Two-Way Deal With Hornets
4. Dink Pate
Not a lot of people had ever heard of Dink Pate prior to Friday night, but he made sure his name was heard. He was a rebounding machine in the first G League game, grabbing seven rebounds.
In the championship game, he had five points, tying for the team-high in points. Unfortunately, he didn't shoot it very well in either game.
5. JD Davison
Davison had five points in the first game on 2-5 shooting, including making a three. He was one of the other starters for the G League team.
During the championship game, he was held scoreless, but had a couple of rebounds and an assist as well.
Overall, it was a good showcase for the G League players who don't get a lot of shine.
More Ball Around on SI news: Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony Headline Finalists For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
Patrick Beverley Leaving Hapoel Tel-Aviv: Report
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.