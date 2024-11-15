When is Bronny James' Next Game with G League Lakers?
Bronny James has remained a divisive figure in the basketball community ever since it was announced that he would enter the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny's only season with the USC Trojans didn't instill confidence that he was ready for the NBA. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 19.3 minutes per game over 25 games.
Despite this, Bronny had one massive x-factor that guaranteed his draft capital: his father, LeBron James.
Bronny was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the second round. While this led to criticism from some basketball fans over nepotism, others seemed alright with the decision knowing that he would spend a majority of his time in the G-League.
However, it now appears that fans won't really see Bronny in the G-League either since it was announced that he will only play in the South Bay Lakers' home games.
“He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games," Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on his podcast. "He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games."
This means that fans won't be able to watch Bronny play when South Bay takes on the Santa Cruz Warriors at the Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday, Nov. 15.
Instead, fans can next see Bronny in action with South Bay when they face the Stockton Kings at home in the UCLA Health Training Center on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Hopefully, his upcoming performance will be better than his G-League debut.
In Bronny's first game with South Bay, he recorded six points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. He went two-for-nine on field goals and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.
This stat line is reflective of his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit in a much shortened timeframe.
In six games, Bronny has averaged 2.7 minutes played, 0.7 points, 0.3 assists, 0.2 total rebounds, and 0.2 steals per game.
Despite this soft start, Bronny is ready to prove himself in the time he has with the South Bay Lakers.
"I've seen all the buzz from me going to the G," Bronny said. "It's just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I'm just excited for it."
