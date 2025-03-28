Ball Around Notes: All-Star Has Wild GOAT Take, LeBron Lands Big Partnership, More
Former NBA player and two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo has made an interesting argument for someone other than Michael Jordan or LeBron James being considered in the GOAT debate, especially when it comes to changing how the game has been played.
Speaking of LeBron, King James has officially relaunched his podcast "Mind the Game," this time replacing co-host JJ Redick with two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Now, it has been revealed that the podcast is also getting a lucrative deal wtih Amazon.
Finally, NBA superstar Stephen Curry has joined forces with first lady Michelle Obama to introduce a new sports drink called Plezi that will have more natural ingredients instead of high amounts of sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
