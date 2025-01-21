Ball Around Notes: Barkley Gets Called Out, LeBron and MJ Get Shaded, Pippen Opens Up
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was recently called out for his diet and sleep schedule during his playing days by a fellow Hall of Famer and 1992 Olympics teammate. During their time playing for the 'Dream Team,' the new workout regimen was "too much" for Barkley per the teammate.
Meanwhile, the two leaders of the 'Greatest of All Time' debate — All-time leading scorer LeBron James and six-time champion and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan —were recently called out by a former Jordan teammate. His answer has more to do with on-court leadership and backs up previous criticism of James.
A former NBA veteran was extremely critical of a current Portland Trailblazers starter putting up career lows in points, rebounds, and assists. As the Trailblazers are still in the midst of a rebuild,
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen finally revealed his comments on the 1992 'Dream Team' leaving off Detroit Pistons Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas.
