Ball Around Notes: Bronny James Injury Update, G League Center Heads to NBA, More
South Bay Lakers fans were dismayed when guard Bronny James took a hard fall after slipping from the rim on a dunk. Despite this, James was able to give a dominant performance, recording 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal to lead South Bay to a 122-104 win over the Valley Suns.
Bronny isn't the only G League player worth talking about. Standout center Jamison Battle has been upgraded to a three-year standard NBA deal with the Toronto Raptors. Across 36 games in the NBA this season, Battle has averaged 12.7 minutes played, 5.6 points, 1.8 total rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
