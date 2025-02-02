Ball Around Notes: G League Guard Sets Record, Durant Trash Talks Legend, More
During a recent game against the Long Island Nets, Motor City Cruise guard Ron Harper Jr. set the record for most 3-pointers made in a G League game. In the Cruise's win, Harper recorded 38 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals.
Additionally, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wasn't afraid to get into some trash talk with NBA legend Gary Payton, telling the nine-time NBA All-Star, “By the time you was my age you was the eighth-man on the bench.”
Speaking of Durant, former NBA player Danny Green recently commented on what has held back the two-time NBA Finals MVP from being the best basketball player of all-time.
