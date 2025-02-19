Ball Around Notes: Jimmy Butler Gets Called Out, Beverley Hypes Up Lakers, More
The newest member of the Golden State Warriors by way of a blockbuster trade is Jimmy Butler. He was recently called out by a Warriors legend over the recent drama surrounding his contract and how his tenure with the Miami Heat ended.
A former NBA journeyman who is currently playing overseas hyped up his former team. Patrick Beverley, once a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, could not contain his excitement about the new look Lakers with newly-acquired Luka Doncic and his how his new teammates will compliment him.
A different reaction from the trade deadline from an NBA alumni came from Kenyon Martin. He expressed his dismay at the Milwaukee Bucks organization for trading Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, among other pieces.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
