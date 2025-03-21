Ball Around Notes: Jrue Holiday Called Out in NSFW Rant, Bronny Slams Haters, More
Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday has created quite the legacy, winning two NBA Championships and being named a two-time NBA All-Star along with numerous All-Defensive accolades. However, one former player doesn't think he deserves the recognition.
Former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings went on an NSFW rant claiming that former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doug Collins campaigned for Holiday to take an All-Star spot from him.
Additionally, Bronny James has been the subject of continuous criticism and doubt during his rookie year in the NBA. Now, he has spoken out against those critics, noting his constant improvement at both the G League and NBA proper.
With the South Bay Lakers in the G League, James is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 total rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 30 minutes per game. In the NBA, he is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 total rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 4.7 minutes per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
Former NBA Star Slams Celtics' Jrue Holiday in NSFW Rant
Bronny James Finally Breaks Silence on NBA Critics
Angel Reese Takes Shot at WNBA Salary After $50k Unrivaled Win
LaVar Ball Reveals Harrowing Details on Leg Amputation
Former NBA Guard Thinks Jimmy Butler Trade Was Worse Than Luka Doncic Trade