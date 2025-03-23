Ball Around Notes: Michael Jordan Mansion Issue, Magic Johnson Blames NBA Stars, More
NBA legend Michael Jordan sold his Chicago mansion last year to businessman John Cooper. However, it appears that Cooper has had financial issues with the mansion ever since he made the luxurious purchase. This comes after it sat on the open market for 14 years.
Additionally, fellow legend Magic Johnson has weighed in on the NBA's decrease in ratings, blaming the current players for the decline. Specifically, he noted that Jordan and other players in their era played every game possible and didn't sit out.
Finally, it has been revealed that the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia could potentially undergo a hostile takeover from one of the team's owners.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
Purchaser of Michael Jordan Mansion Has a Massive Issue
Magic Johnson Blames NBA Stars For Declining Ratings
Australia's NBL Ownership Could Undergo 'Hostile Takeover:' Report
