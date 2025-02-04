Ball Around Notes: Paul Pierce Goes After Lakers, Mark Cuban Opens Up on Trade, More
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is always staying true to the team in which he played 15 seasons. He recently spoke on his skepticism on the recent blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks claiming LeBron James and Luka Dončić won't work out together.
Pierce was not the only former NBA forward to discuss the trade as former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons revealed Mark Cuban's thoughts on the blockbuster move on FanDuel TV.
Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame player turned star commentator, added his two cents on the matter and added his shock while remaining brutally honest regarding Dallas' future.
Patrick Beverley has been making headlines with his new Israeli team after being suspended 'until further notice' despite leading his team in assists.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Paul Pierce Doesn't See LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing Working Out
Former Mavericks Forward Reveals How Mark Cuban Felt About Luka Doncic Trade
Charles Barkley Gives Brutally Honest Take About Mavericks Trading For Anthony Davis
Patrick Beverley 'Ruled Out' by Israeli team Until Further Notice: Report
Dwight Howard Gets Brutally Honest About Playing Alongside James Harden With Rockets