Ball Around Notes: Paul Pierce Goes After Lakers, Mark Cuban Opens Up on Trade, More

Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is always staying true to the team in which he played 15 seasons. He recently spoke on his skepticism on the recent blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks claiming LeBron James and Luka Dončić won't work out together.

Pierce was not the only former NBA forward to discuss the trade as former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons revealed Mark Cuban's thoughts on the blockbuster move on FanDuel TV.

Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame player turned star commentator, added his two cents on the matter and added his shock while remaining brutally honest regarding Dallas' future.

Patrick Beverley has been making headlines with his new Israeli team after being suspended 'until further notice' despite leading his team in assists.

