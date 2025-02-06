Ball Around Notes: Shaq Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade, Kenyon Martin Loves Jokic, More
The entire NBA world hasn't been able to look away from the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.
Everyone has given their opinion on the matter, including NBA icon and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who declared one of the teams the winner of the trade... for now.
Additionally, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin has shared his love of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, claiming that he isn't just one of the best NBA players of the modern era but one of the 10 best players of all-time.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
