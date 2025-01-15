Brandon Jennings Goes in On Jayson Tatum Again
The Boston Celtics have done a great job of keeping distractions out of their locker room. They have stayed singularly focused on winning an NBA Championship for the second year in a row.
As Boston's best player, Jayson Tatum has done a good job of playing solid basketball. Despite that, the Celtics are just 2-2 in their last four games, and they barely survived a win over the Pelicans.
Some of the distractions coming from outside have been from Brandon Jennings. Jennings is a former NBA guard who had an interesting career in his own right.
For some reason, Jennings has been attacking Tatum. He has been insulting his play and doesn't think he is one of the best players in the NBA.
To Tatum's credit, he has mostly ignored the noise and gone on his way to play good basketball. Still, that hasn't stopped Jennings.
In fact, Jennings continues to use Tatum's celebrity to keep his own name in the news. This time, he claims that Tatum isn't a top-five Celtic of all time.
Jennings, in no particular order, but Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Paul Pierce in his top five. That all is pretty fair.
Then, Jennings listed Kevin Garnett as someone on his list. That's what Gilbert Arenas had an issue with.
Garnett averaged just 15.7 points per game as a Celtic. Tatum is a much better player offensively than Garnett was as a Celtic.
Of course, Garnett was a better defender than Tatum is right now. That has to count for something as well.
To say that Garnett was a better Celtic than Tatum is right now is ludicrous. No fan of the Celtics would tell you that's the case, either.
The Celtics are a team that is a perennial championship contender because of how good Tatum is. As long as he is on the roster, they will keep competing for titles.
Why Jennings continues to go after Tatum is unclear. Perhaps he is just looking for clout. His NBA career was certainly nowhere near the level of Tatum's.
Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists so far this seasaon.
