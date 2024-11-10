Bronny James Makes G-League Debut, How Many Points Did He Score?
Bronny James made his debut in the NBA G-League on Saturday night, playing for the South Bay Lakers. The team went up against the Salt Lake City Stars and was able to get the win in their season opener.
James chipped in all over the place, finishing the game with six points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals. However, his jump shot showed that it was still a real work in progress as the rookie guard shot only two-of-nine from the field.
Nevertheless, James made his debut with South Bay in front of a sell-out crowd. The game sold out within 24 hours of his appearance being announced, showing the type of draw that James can have.
Being the son of LeBron James certainly helps but people care about how this guard develops. He showed some flashes once again but still has a long way to go.
He reflected on his time after the fact, saying that he was just happy to get the opportunity.
"I've seen all the buzz from me going to the G," James said. "It's just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I'm just excited for it."
Bronny knows that he will have to work to get back to the Lakers on a more regular basis but he has shown a good mindset so far. He has dealt with all sorts of criticism but has handled it extremely well thus far.
He will be down in the G-League for some time as he hones in on developing his skills. Bronny is not ready to be a full-time NBA player just yet and the Lakers are going to allow him time to grow his game.
South Bay teammate and Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari provided some praise for the rookie after the game.
"I was just happy to see him get out there and show the world that he can play," Olivari said. "I think I'm a big advocate on pushing that he's a great basketball player and that the criticism he gets is unfair."
Los Angeles is giving him a chance to show what he can do so it will be up to Bronny to seize the opportunity. The team sees something in him and they expect that he will develop into an impactful player at the NBA level down the line.
