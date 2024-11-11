Bronny James Plays For Lakers vs Raptors, How Many Points Did He Score?
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night and came away with the win. The final score was 123-103 as Los Angeles took complete control of the game in the second half.
One of the biggest storylines from this game was Lakers star big man Anthony Davis leaving after taking a hit to the face. He was poked in the eye and will be seeing a specialist as a precaution.
But with the Lakers in charge at the end of the contest, Los Angeles checked in rookie guard Bronny James. All eyes were on whether or not James would enter this game after the team recalled from hours before game start.
James played two minutes on the floor but didn't record a single stat. However, the fans in Los Angeles were just happy to see the rookie take the court, even for a short time.
The rookie had just come off his debut in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. He helped South Bay record a win on Saturday night, chipping in six points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
He was excited to have the opportunity given to him after his first game in the G-League.
"I've seen all the buzz from me going to the G," James said. "It's just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I'm just excited for it."
James still has a long way to go before he will become a full-time player at the NBA level but he has shown some strong instincts defensively. Los Angeles believes that he can eventually become an impactful player for them but he will need some time to develop his skillset.
His jump shot is still an issue and it's the biggest flaw in his game at this time. Unless he fixes it, James will likely not be a mainstay with the Lakers.
South Bay president and CEO Joey Buss said that everything would be fluid regarding the development of James going forward.
"That's going to be fluid," Buss told ESPN. "We're going to do what's best for his development. There's going to be a lot of things that we do for all the assignment players, and decisions are made based off where they are, based off the injury status, based off how many bodies they need for practice. There's a lot of variables. So nothing unique for Bronny. He's just kind of in that system."
James will shuffle back and forth between the G-League and the NBA as he continues his growth into potentially becoming a full-time player in the league.
