Bronny James Shines With Career-High Performance in G League
Los Angeles Lakers second-round draft pick and member of their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, had himself a career night on Monday.
James Jr. was spectacular, recording a career-high 39 points in the win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 20-year-old played his best game as a professional by far.
Along with those 39 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field, James also recorded seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
James' new career high brings his point per game average in the G League to 22.4. He has been stellar and has improved throughout the season.
He already looks like a more polished player in the league, and if he goes on this trajectory, the sky could be the limit for the former USC Trojan.
James was reassigned to the G League this week ahead of the NBA Lakers' four-game road trip.
James' stellar G League performance is coming off a night where they recorded a new career-high with the Los Angeles Lakers. James played extensive minutes with the Lakers on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
In that game, James recorded 17 points in 30 minutes of action. James shot 7-of-10 from the field, along with five assists, three rebounds, and one block. Although it didn't result in a win, it is clear that James is progressing as a pro.
James' overall number doesn't speak volumes in the NBA. In 23 games in the association, James averages 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in limited minutes.
However, his time in the G League has been great. Along with the 22 points he is now averaging, he also tallies 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 34.0 minutes of action.
After James' career night in the NBA, he touched on how much more comfortable he is getting.
“I've gained my confidence and getting my comfortability over just reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it was given,” James said. “Just being ready at all times. I think that's the biggest thing for me is the stayready games, practices, and stuff like that. Taking advantage like I did tonight.”
This could be the beginning of something special for James.
