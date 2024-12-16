Cam Newton Makes Bold Statement on Lakers’ Bronny James G League Hype
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is trending upwards following his recent notable G League performances with the South Bay Lakers.
James is showing signs of development and consistency as he’s now averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He’s proving himself to be an impact on the floor showing signs of improvement on playmaking and scoring.
The internet was sent into a frenzy following James' most notable performance in which he finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Throughout James' entire transition into the NBA, he’s been met with a load of fans and spectators who have questioned his abilities and whether or not he was deserving to be in the league.
It’s been a different feeling these days on social media, as many are now flooding social media timelines with encouraging messages and praise for the young 19-year-old star.
One NBA fan in particular, who just so happens to be former NFL MVP Cam Newton, joined in on the positivity towards the rookie saying scoring 30 points is never an easy feat.
“Bronny James, bro. You are representing so many people. You are representing so many kids. Do right by it. Keep working dog. We're seeing it. 30 points, that ain't easy to do. I don't give a damn if it was in the D-League. It's done. And you gotta keep getting your reps."
Continuing to get the reps seems like that’s the plan as James seemingly hasn’t taken his foot off the gas. Following his career-high performance, Bronny came right back out the next game and dropped an impressive 16 points against the Valley Suns on Friday.
The Lakers guard has now put together three strong consecutive performances averaging 20.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists over the stretch.
James’ had an interesting start to his career bouncing back and forth from the G League to the NBA. He’s also missed a few games already suffering from a nagging foot injury, ultimately keeping him off the floor for a couple of weeks.
However, as the Rookie continues to improve, the Lakers are met with an important decision concerning Bronny’s future on the team. Some fans, celebrities, and commentators have encouraged the team to call the young guard back up to the main team, while others feel he may not be ready yet.
With the G-League Showcase coming up, the Lakers are still reportedly weighing on the decision to have Bronny play with the South Bay Lakers or not.
"Sources: The Lakers are still determining whether Bronny James will play for the South Bay Lakers at next week's G League Showcase in Orlando," NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported on X. "LA's day-to-day health picture will be a prime factor. James just had 30 points for South Bay in Phoenix."
