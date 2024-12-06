Carmelo Anthony Fires Back at 'Old Heads' for Criticism of New NBA Generation
Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony had some choice words regarding the new generation of NBA players. It's been common practice for former players to criticize the newer generation for their lack of physicality or pretty much anything that they do nowadays.
But Anthony took another route and instead defended the actions of this new generation. The former star specifically mentioned Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain.
McCain has made waves in the NBA since his debut, putting himself into the lead for the NBA Rookie of the Year honor. But due to his off-the-court interests, some former players have had a problem with him.
The rookie likes to make TikTok dances in his free time and constantly paints his nails. This has caused some issues with former players and people in the sports industry.
But Anthony pushed back against this and wants McCain to just be himself.
"Let them boys be themselves, man, let them do what they do and have fun like they do it differently than we did it. We can't be mad at that. That's two totally different generations. Jared McCain: If you got to keep painting them fingernails, man, he's still hooping," the retired forward said.
McCain has been receiving hate about the painted nails since his time at Duke University. But the rookie guard hasn't let it change who he is or how he does things.
"I take care of my body. Some of these people hate; I don't know if they do take care of their bodies. ... So, doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now. I just kind of do it whether I get to hate or not," McCain told Complex in October 2023.
McCain is simply himself and he doesn't care about what others think of him. All he focuses on is basketball and he has done it pretty well.
So far, the rookie has averaged 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals per game. McCain is also shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
The rookie has been one of the few bright spots for the 76ers this season and he has just kept his head down to play the game. If more former players were like Anthony, we may see a better relationship between the generation of stars.
"That's the generation now. Like we got to fall back like it ain't our time no more, man [laughs]. This is a young man sport like this ain't our time. We can't keep laying down the iron fist when we only don't agree with something," Anthony added.
