Charles Barkley Criticizes NBA Superteams With a Controversial Claim
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from his opinion.
On Friday, Barkley appeared on "The Mark Jackson Show" to discuss basketball. When asked what superstar player he would want to play alongside, he went on a rant about superteams, saying, "I hate superteams."
“I hate superteams because you’re cheating. If they had told me back in my day they were gonna hold it [no championship] against me, I would’ve played with Michael Jordan or Bird and Magic. If you’re gonna say, I didn’t win, let me know that — not after the fact. We could have teamed up and won.”
Barkley has been one of the biggest critics of superteams and has repeatedly criticized them, especially lately, with Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant joining them.
Barkley is still one of the few who has heavily criticized Durant's championships with the Warriors in the late 2010s, although he acknowledges his greatness.
He is convinced he would still have zero titles if it wasn't for joining the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on his side.
Barkley is not a fan of superteams, and the NBA is doing all it can to limit them.
While the NBA is not 'actively' preventing superteams from forming, the league generally aims for competitive parity, so the concentration of top talent on a single team can be seen as undesirable as it can significantly reduce the number of teams with a legitimate shot at a championship; however, the league cannot directly stop players from joining forces on the same team if they choose to do so.
One way the NBA is doing its best to prevent that, for lack of a better term, is with its CBA, which makes it significantly harder to make trades. This is particularly true for teams considered "high spenders" who are over the luxury tax threshold.
New restrictions limit their ability to aggregate contracts, use trade exceptions, and take back more salary than they send out in a trade, making it difficult to acquire high-priced players.
It all goes back to building parity, something that Barkley prefers instead of having super teams in a time where everyone loves to team up.
Barkley, a Hall of Famer, has never won a championship. The closest he came was in 1993 when his Suns fell short to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.
More Ball Around: Pat Riley Has Wild Take on Current NBA Dynasties