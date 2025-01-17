Charles Barkley Goes Viral For TikTok Comments While Discussing Upcoming Ban
One of the biggest stories that has been going around the United States has been about the upcoming ban on the social media platform TikTok. TikTok will be banned in the United States, leaving many content creators wondering what is next.
During the broadcast of the NBA show 'Inside the NBA' on Thursday, former NBA star Charles Barkley had some comments regarding the ban. His comments went viral and many reflected on what he was saying.
Barkley was talking about Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox doing what looked like a video for social media. The former star made a joke about the upcoming ban.
"Hey, get your TikTok in before it's illegal."
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was also shown walking into the arena and Barkley made some comments about his bag choice. Barkley criticized Sengun for looking at the buffet outside the locker room, claiming “You can't eat right before the game!”
Barkley has never been shy about making his opinions known on any matter. The former All-Star has been in the spotlight for almost the entirety of his post-playing days and he always has something to say.
The former star has made a living off his comments and has become one of the more entertaining members of the NBA media. These new comments are just another to his collection and reflect his thought process on everything.
Many around the United States have been discussing the upcoming ban on the social media app, with some believing that the ban isn't justified. But the government believes that TikTok is a threat to security and the Supreme Court has uplifted the ruling to allow the ban to proceed.
It remains to be seen if the app will actually be banned but Barkley wanted to make a joke of things. He clearly is concerned about how NBA teams make content and knows that TikTok has allowed for more outreach to fans.
Barkley has admitted in the past that he isn't great with technology so he also could be making fun of people for the ban. With how his personality is, we won't really know but his comments seemed to gain a lot of steam online.
More Ball Around:
Dwyane Wade Calls Jimmy Butler, Heat Relationship 'Tragic'
Unrivaled News: Star Guard Out Multiple Weeks with Injury
Unrivaled President Says Surprise Player Has Been 'Off The Charts' in Preseason
Former NBA Forward Claims Multiple Players Should be Ranked Ahead of Kobe Bryant