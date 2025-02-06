DeMarcus Cousins Believes Star GM Could Replace Pat Riley With Miami Heat
For the last month or so, the Jimmy Butler situation in Miami got really ugly. Butler and Miami Heat president Pat Riley got into a very public standoff.
Butler wanted a trade and started playing without any effort. Eventually, it led to being suspended multiple times. He was finally traded to Golden State ahead of the trade deadline.
Riley has a long history of being stubborn and doing things his way. It's hard to argue with the results. Since being a part of the Heat organization, he has won three titles.
One former NBA player thinks that Riley could be on his way out the door soon. Former All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins thinks that Riley could walk away, and that would open the door for a former GM to take his spot.
While speaking on Run It Back, Cousins theorizes that former Golden State GM Bob Myers could end up taking Riley's spot running the Heat.
While Cousins didn't give much reasoning to back up his theory, it's not crazy. Riley is 79 years old, so he likely won't be working for much longer.
Myers is currently on TV with ESPN, splitting his time between calling games and being part of their studio show. He obviously built one of the best dynasties in recent sports history.
Myers was the one who helped the Golden State Warriors win four titles in eight seasons. He would be a good pick to replace Riley if Riley ends up leaving Miami soon.
Myers showed that he is one of the best general managers in the league while he was with the Warriors. He is someone that could jump into a situation like Miami and thrive.
It's unclear if Riley has any plans to walk away anytime soon. He still seems to have plenty of fire to do the job. He also has done a fantastic job in Miami.
Butler has forced his way out of four franchises now, so that's not a Riley issue. That's clearly something that is a Butler problem.
