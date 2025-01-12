Derek Fisher Claims Kobe Bryant Felt Shaquille O'Neal Was Preventing GOAT Rise
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a city and team filled with stars.
They cannot help it. The Lakers are the toast of a star-driven town.
Infamously, there were two L.A. stars in particular who had trouble sharing the spotlight. Eventual Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant blended seamlessly together on the court during their eight shared seasons with the Lakers, but off-court tensions grew even as their success bloomed.
During a recent episode of Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George's show "Podcast P," five-time Lakers champion point guard Derek Fisher — a teammate to O'Neal and Bryant during that era — reflected on how their relationship began to fray in 2000-01, the season after their first title together.
“We won the first title in 2000, and so I think that second year…in 2000, 2001, that’s when it really shifted a little bit to I think Kob really felt like he was bein’ asked to sacrifice a little too much in terms of what — again, you have to remember, Kob really saw himself and ultimately became one of the G.O.A.T.s [Greatest of All Time],” Fisher said.
O'Neal, who was older and more established and in his absolute prime, was the team's alpha and its unquestioned best player. But that rankled an ascendant Bryant, who by then was an All-NBA superstar in his own right.
“And so none of the guys on that list were the second guy," Fisher noted. "I mean, if you really go down the list of guys that we have the G.O.A.T. conversations about, I don’t know if there were many of those guys, if any, were the second guy."
That season, despite the growing tensions between Bryant and O'Neal, the Lakers enjoyed one of the most dominant postseason runs ever, dropping just one game (Game 1 of the NBA Finals to MVP Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers) en route to their second of three straight titles.
“And so I think in ’01, Kob' started to feel like, ‘In order for me to be the G.O.A.T. that I know I’m capable of accessin’ — I’m willin’ to put the time in. I’m willin’ to wake up at four in the mornin’, no sleep, train hard, play in every game, play through injuries, do everything to become one of the greatest players of all time. Why am I being asked to do less and be less when my teammate that is capable of just as much or more greatness isn’t maybe investing that much time, energy, etc.?’" Fisher submitted.
“And I think that was the year where it changed a little bit from healthy — some of the tension the great teams do need — to a little bit more like one guy is maybe standing in the way of the other. And so for the rest of us on the group, we just always made sure that both guys understood, ‘We’re not pickin’ a side, bro.'”
Eventually, things became unbearable between O'Neal and Bryant, and Lakers owner Jerry Buss opted to have GM Mitch Kupchak flip O'Neal to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2004.
Fisher departed the Lakers as a free agent for the Golden State Warriors in 2004. He was flipped to the Utah Jazz in 2006, and ultimately requested a contract buyout from the Jazz to attend to a family medical issue in a city with better specialists. He returned to L.A. in 2007, and would go on to start for three more NBA Finals L.A. squads in 2008, 2009 and 2010 — winning it all in the latter two seasons.
Fisher was ultimately traded to the Rockets with a 2012 first-round draft pick for Jordan Hill in March 2012. Fisher went on to play two more seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks before he retired in 2014.
