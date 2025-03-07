Dwight Howard Offers Bold Claim on Lakers Chances This Season
Since the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has experienced a remarkable surge, climbing all the way to second place in the Western Conference.
Prior to this trade, the Lakers had been hovering around the fifth and sixth spots, but the addition of Doncic has undeniably elevated their game.
More Ball Around: Jazz Forward Played Three Basketball Games Between NBA and G League in 24 Hours
The Lakers have gone an impressive 8-2 since Doncic donned the purple and gold, and are currently riding a seven-game win streak. This newfound success has captured the attention of fans, analysts, and former players alike, including Dwight Howard.
"Tbh it looks like the Lakeshow might win that chip."
One of the key reasons for the Lakers’ recent success is the play of LeBron James, who, despite being 40 years old, continues to defy all odds. James has shown he’s still one of the best players in the league, maintaining an elite level of play with his scoring, passing, and leadership on the court.
His chemistry with Doncic has also been evident, with the 25-year-old seamlessly fitting into the Lakers’ system. The two superstars have created an offensive juggernaut that has put the rest of the league on notice.
Another integral piece to the Lakers’ success has been Austin Reaves, who has taken on a larger role and been a key contributor. His scoring ability, combined with his playmaking and defensive efforts, has made him an invaluable asset to the team.
More Ball Around: Nets Sign G League Star to NBA Deal
Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura has proven to be a versatile forward, bringing both size and athleticism to the Lakers’ lineup. His defense and shooting have complemented the playmaking of James and Doncic, making the Lakers a dangerous threat on both ends of the floor.
While the Lakers have faced questions about their center position after trading Anthony Davis for Doncic, the emergence of Jaxson Hayes has alleviated some of those concerns. Hayes has stepped up in a big way, playing significant minutes as a big man and providing energy and rim protection.
This has helped to fill the void left by Davis, showcasing that the Lakers may not need a traditional center after all.
At the helm of this revamped squad is head coach J.J. Redick, who has done an exceptional job navigating the challenges of a new-look roster. Redick’s offensive schemes have maximized the strengths of Doncic and James, creating a fluid, high-scoring offense.
His defensive strategies have also bolstered the team’s ability to compete against some of the league’s top teams.
With a well-rounded roster featuring superstar talent, emerging players, and a coach who understands how to get the best out of his team, the Lakers are now legitimate championship contenders.
The team’s rapid rise in the standings and their current streak of dominance prove that they are ready to compete for the ultimate prize.
As Howard said, this Lakers squad might just be the team to beat in the playoffs.
More Ball Around:
Vernon Maxwell Reveals Only Player He Hated Guarding More Than Michael Jordan
Rip Hamilton Makes Bold Claim About Lakers Ceiling This Season
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI