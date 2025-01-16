Dwyane Wade Calls Jimmy Butler, Heat Relationship 'Tragic'
The ongoing saga between the Miami Heat and star Jimmy Butler has taken the NBA world by storm. Butler has requested a trade out of Miami and the Heat have listened to offers but so far, nothing has materialized.
This has been one of the biggest stories and almost everyone has an opinion on the matter. Even Heat legend Dwyane Wade has chimed in on the situation, calling the relationship tragic between the two sides.
"To give Jimmy credit, Jimmy came in when they were losing the face of their franchise and became the face of the franchise,” Wade said as he spoke out on the Butler situation. “That’s hard to do. He became the people that those guys want to buy his jersey, wear his jersey. The Heat was a soft landing spot for Jimmy and Jimmy was exactly the star that the Heat needed for six years – Finals, big moments that they’ve had together.
“It’s ending tragically, this is tragic. This is a tragic way to end a relationship. So as a former player, it’s ugly on our franchise, it’s a stain on our franchise that we continue to have the way that the relationships break up. But also, too, on the other side, you don’t run that organization as a player. So you get to that space sometimes where you want to do things your way. It’s Pat Riley’s way.”
It remains to be seen if the Heat will actually trade Butler but his time in Miami does seem to be coming to a close. Butler can become a free agent at the end of the season and he has said that he doesn't want to stay with the Heat.
However, Butler owns a $52 million player option for next season. It would be tough to see him decline that to enter free agency with no guarantee that he will earn anything close to that number.
Butler is older for a star but he can still produce well on the floor. However, recent injuries have hurt his overall stock and some teams may be wary of either trading for or signing him.
With Wade chiming in on this saga, it could have some influence on things. Wade is a true legend in Miami and his word does hold weight.
Until Butler is either traded or moves on from the Heat, this will continue to be a main talking point with NBA news.
More Ball Around:
Former NBA Guard Out Multiple Weeks Due to Illness
All-NBA Bucks Superstar Reveals Interest in EuroLeague Future